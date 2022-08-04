Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 5.2% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.36 billion and approximately $141.29 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $22,649.71 or 0.99991846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00045704 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00028485 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001690 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 236,810 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

