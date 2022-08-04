WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. WW International also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90 to $1.02 EPS.

NASDAQ WW traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. WW International had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

