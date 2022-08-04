WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. WW International also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90 to $1.02 EPS.
WW International Price Performance
NASDAQ WW traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. WW International had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WW International (WW)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.