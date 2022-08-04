Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.51-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several research firms have commented on WH. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 58,784 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

