Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.88

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 11355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Xinyi Glass Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Further Reading

