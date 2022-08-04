XSGD Price Down 1% Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $65.27 million and approximately $580,651.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00623138 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 99,857,164 coins and its circulating supply is 91,864,816 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

