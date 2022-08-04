ZB Token Price Reaches $0.0828 (ZB)

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $38.36 million and approximately $760,282.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,911.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00127967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031969 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

