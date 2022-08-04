Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Down 1.9%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $649.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.