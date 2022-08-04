Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.33.
ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.
In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $1,779,236. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ZEN stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
