Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $1,779,236. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zendesk

Zendesk Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $64,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.