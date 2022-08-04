Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,441 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Zillow Group worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.38. 20,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

