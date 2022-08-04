Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis updated its FY22 guidance to $4.97-$5.05 EPS.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.27. The stock had a trading volume of 54,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.77. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Zoetis

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,379,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,076,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,952,000 after buying an additional 61,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

