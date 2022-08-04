ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,782. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

