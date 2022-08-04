ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,782. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.05.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.