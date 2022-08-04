ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $330,101.97

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $330,101.97 and $35,617.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00699038 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.