0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Market Cap of $9.75 Million

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $37,164.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 72% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00069352 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.