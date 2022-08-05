15,292 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,292 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 419,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553,650. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.