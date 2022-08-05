1,736 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

