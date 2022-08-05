174,651 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,979,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.14% of FMC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FMC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.51. 12,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,088. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average is $118.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

