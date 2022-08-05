1,889 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after buying an additional 186,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after buying an additional 824,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,398,000 after buying an additional 88,088 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in PPL by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,248,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 352,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

PPL stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.