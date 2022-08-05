216,477 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 216,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Evergy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,824,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 484,201 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,773. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

