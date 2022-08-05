22,524 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
CIBR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. 62,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,950. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
