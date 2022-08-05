270,556 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 270,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $3,095,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ITT by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.2% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in ITT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 159,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.55. 10,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

