321 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 321 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $102.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

