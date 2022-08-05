344,090 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 344,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,000. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,726. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64.

