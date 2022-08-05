3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Sells $327,066.00 in Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.41. 88,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.60.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.