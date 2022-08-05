3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Sells $327,066.00 in Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.41. 88,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.60.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
