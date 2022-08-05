453,532 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 453,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,972,000. Hexcel makes up about 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.54% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after buying an additional 622,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after buying an additional 337,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HXL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. 5,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,521. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

