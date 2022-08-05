6,398 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. 1,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,638. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.