8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.23

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 30492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

8X8 Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $524.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 8X8 news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,300,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 15.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after buying an additional 369,238 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after buying an additional 134,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after buying an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

