A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Director Sells $227,088.00 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) Director Eric Singer sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $227,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Eric Singer sold 21,949 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $347,891.65.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Eric Singer sold 80,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Eric Singer sold 135,691 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $2,005,512.98.

On Monday, May 9th, Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 566,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

