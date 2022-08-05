Aave Price Tops $100.78 (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $240.49 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be bought for $100.78 or 0.00437539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,047.92 or 1.00060412 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003970 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003671 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00130731 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033364 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00065367 BTC.
Aave Coin Profile
Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,981,851 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Aave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars.
