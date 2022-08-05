Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII) Insider Buys £23,000 in Stock

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating) insider Andrew Robson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.05) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($28,182.82).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON ANII opened at GBX 573 ($7.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £329.77 million and a PE ratio of 822.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 537.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 555.16. Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 476.25 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.11).

About Aberdeen New India Investment Trust

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

