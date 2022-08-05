ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

ACAD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.83. 69,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,621. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

