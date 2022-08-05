ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Down to $15.62

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $14.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 33,865 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 236,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 43,230 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

