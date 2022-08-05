AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.44. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.25.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
