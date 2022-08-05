ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACIW. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.
ACI Worldwide Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $26.15. 796,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
