ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACIW. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $26.15. 796,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

