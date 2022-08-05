ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $20.20. ACM Research shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 38,733 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

ACM Research Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 128.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 190.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $4,694,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

