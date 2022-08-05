ACoconut Trading Up 9.9% This Week (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $216,379.75 and $31,833.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00039071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.