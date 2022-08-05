Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Acushnet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $50.11. 235,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 124,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acushnet Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on GOLF. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

