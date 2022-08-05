Adam J. Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $282,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %
NASDAQ:APLS opened at $61.33 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $67.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on APLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.
