adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($216.49) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($216.49) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €200.00 ($206.19) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($201.03) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($206.19) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($149.48) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

adidas Stock Performance

ADS stock traded up €4.24 ($4.37) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €175.24 ($180.66). The stock had a trading volume of 528,099 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €171.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €196.88. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($207.23).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

