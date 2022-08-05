ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. ADT updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. 192,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,630. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

