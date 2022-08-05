ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. ADT updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ADT Stock Performance
Shares of ADT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. 192,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,630. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.
ADT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
About ADT
ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADT (ADT)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.