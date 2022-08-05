Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $138.62 and last traded at $137.02, with a volume of 26649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.82.

The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.