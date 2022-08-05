Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.9 %

AMD opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.