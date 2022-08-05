Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.05. Advaxis shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 8,223 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Advaxis ( OTCMKTS:ADXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

