AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 1,379 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 157,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

