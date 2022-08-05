AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 733,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.53. 142,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,660. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

