Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.41.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$10.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.15. The firm has a market cap of C$668.07 million and a P/E ratio of 27.40. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$10.57 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$997.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

