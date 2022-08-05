Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 261,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,343,827 shares.The stock last traded at $4.40 and had previously closed at $4.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AEG. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.77) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.85) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.57) to €5.30 ($5.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.15) to €5.30 ($5.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Aegon Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading

