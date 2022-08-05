Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.
Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $8.71. 66,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,750. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $423.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.35.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
