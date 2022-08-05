Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $8.71. 66,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,750. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $423.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

