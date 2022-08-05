Aeva Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Aeva Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,407.47% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

