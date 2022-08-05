Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Issues Earnings Results

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,407.47% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.
Aeva Technologies Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,886. The company has a market capitalization of $964.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $10.75.
Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
