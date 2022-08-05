Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Issues Earnings Results

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,407.47% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,886. The company has a market capitalization of $964.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

