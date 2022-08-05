AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.83 billion-$15.83 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 2,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,025. AGC has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

